Motorola unveiled the Moto G30 in mid-February. This means it has been only seven months since its announcement. But according to certifications, its successor dubbed as Moto G31 is just around the corner. The Lenovo-owned brand is known for refreshing its phones only a year after their release. Hence, this could be the first time there will be a new model of a Motorola smartphone within a year from the launch of its predecessor.

