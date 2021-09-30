We all deserve to indulge in luxury every now and then. Whether you live in Branson or are traveling to the area, you’ll be spoiled for choices when it comes to accommodations. The town, jam-packed with fun activities and events all year around, offers everything from rustic campgrounds to luxurious resorts. When you check into this Missouri hotel, in fact, you’ll have so many amenities that you could stay on the grounds your entire stay and never get bored.

Nestled along Table Rock Lake in Branson, Still Waters Resort sits in an ideal location - just a few minutes from a plethora of attractions, including Silver Dollar City.

Your stay includes a full menu of amenities and quite a few choices when it comes to where you can fall asleep at night.

Choose from a range of options - from the standard bedroom with two queen beds to a luxurious two-bedroom lakefront condo.

Wherever you fall asleep at night, you'll probably spend little time in your room - especially once you see all of the amenities that await, including...

A crystal-clear pool with a tumbling, 15-foot waterfall that's perfect for swimming through. The resort features three pools, a 50-foot waterslide, and a hot tub.

When you're not lounging poolside or cooling off under the waterfall, enjoy some of other free amenities - like a round or two of mini golf.

Or cool off indoors in the Game Room. Still Waters Resort also offers free kayaks, free paddleboards, and free aqua cycles.

Whip up a delicious meal over one of the BBQ grills, or check out the menu at the on-site Pizza World and Shady Taco & Grill.

Book your stay on the official website of Still Waters Resort . Or, go here for Facebook.

Do you have a favorite Missouri hotel that has a pool with a waterfall? Tell us about it in the comments! On the lookout for the Disneyland of campgrounds? You can’t go wrong with a stay at Branson’s Jellystone Park .

The post Cool Off Under A Waterfall At This Missouri Hotel appeared first on Only In Your State .