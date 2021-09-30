North Summit High is naming football field in honor of Chief Washakie
A statue in front of North Summit High School. North Summit has renamed its football field in honor of Chief Washakie. (North Summit High School, Twitter via KSL NewsRadio) — COALVILLE — In a special tribute to one of the Native American tribal leaders that formed this state, North Summit High School is naming its football field in honor of a well-known leader of the Eastern Shoshone tribe – Chief Washakie. Some of his descendants said it's was a great honor, and they applauded the school for doing it.www.ksl.com
Comments / 0