Summit County, UT

North Summit High is naming football field in honor of Chief Washakie

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statue in front of North Summit High School. North Summit has renamed its football field in honor of Chief Washakie. (North Summit High School, Twitter via KSL NewsRadio) — COALVILLE — In a special tribute to one of the Native American tribal leaders that formed this state, North Summit High School is naming its football field in honor of a well-known leader of the Eastern Shoshone tribe – Chief Washakie. Some of his descendants said it's was a great honor, and they applauded the school for doing it.

