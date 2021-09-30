Adversarial Outlook - Learn more about the Louisville Cardinals

To learn more about the Louisville Cardinals before Saturday afternoon's big matchup at Truist Field, we sent a few questions to Michael McCammon at The Cardinal Authority. 1. I’m so confused. In preparing for this week’s game, I watched the first half of Louisville vs. Florida State and saw the Cards completely dominate the ‘Noles. So I flipped the channel to watch NC State upset Clemson, and missed the second half. What went wrong? How did the Cards allow Florida State to get back in that one, and are there concerns coming out of that finish?