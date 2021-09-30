Morning Report: Lance Lone 1st Round QB to Earn 'A' Grade in Week 3

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, September 30. During the 2021 NFL Draft, five quarterbacks were selected in the first round. From the first-overall pick to No. 15, these all five rookie quarterbacks saw game action in Week 3. But how did they perform? CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin evaluated their performances, grading ﻿Trey Lance﻿ with the only passing grade. Here's what Benjamin had to say: