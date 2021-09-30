Safeguard Hand Soap and Walgreens collaborate with Americares
CINCINNATI — Walgreens and Safeguard have announced an exciting new collaboration with Americares to launch the Hope is in Your Hands program, which will provide 10 million handwashes to communities and families in need. Americares, a health-focused relief and development organization, helps communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters; increase access to medicine and medical supplies; improve and expand clinical services; and prevent disease and promote good health.www.chaindrugreview.com
