New Normal Rep’s ‘F.I.R.E.’ Looks At Corporate Life And Compromise

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“F.I.R.E”. takes viewers into a New York City accounting firm on a Thursday. The staff has been invited to “Summer Drinks” night at a local bar. It’s a once-a-year company perk much appreciated especially by Hutch (Aaron Matteson), who tries to cajole less enthusiastic co-workers Noel (Nygel D. Robinson), Jazz (Nathaniel P. Claridad), Chris (Jeffery Bean) and Penny (Ella Dershowitz) to join him. Evening plans are interrupted when their department head Shauna (Kierra Bunch) is informed by her superior Danica (Carol Todd) that there is a crisis and an emergency audit is needed.

