FastLabs Partners With Reef Technology to Add Midtown COVID-19 Testing Site

Business Wire
 5 days ago

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FastLabs, the leading rapid medical testing company, and its strategic partner, Miami-based startup REEF Technology through its healthcare division REEF Health, announce the expansion of its rapid COVID-19 testing locations. The newest combined location will be in Midtown at 400 NE 36th St, Miami, FL 33137 (behind Taco Bell). This addition joins the other FastLabs sites located across South Florida at Dolphin Mall, The Falls Mall, and Sawgrass Mills.

www.businesswire.com

