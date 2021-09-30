Investing in Conservation Partnerships through RCPP

The American Farm Bureau Federation, addressing a social media myth, says “the current language of the reconciliation bill does not impose a methane tax on agriculture.”. Those words from AFBF’s Public Affairs Vice President Sam Kieffer, who says the statement seeks to clear up any confusion. Kieffer says that over the summer, Farm Bureau economists conducted an analysis, at the request of Congressional committee staff, to determine the potential impact if agriculture were to be included in legislation imposing such a tax. Farm Bureau did so on the formula set forth in legislative proposals that impose a methane tax on the oil and gas sectors.

