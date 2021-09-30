Investing in Conservation Partnerships through RCPP
USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) wants to remind producers about the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). It promotes coordination of NRCS conservation activities with partners that offer value-added contributions to expand our collective ability to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural resource concerns. Through RCPP, NRCS seeks to co-invest with partners to implement projects that demonstrate innovative solutions to conservation challenges and provide measurable improvements and outcomes tied to the resource concerns they seek to address.southeastagnet.com
