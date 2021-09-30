CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Investing in Conservation Partnerships through RCPP

southeastagnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) wants to remind producers about the Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). It promotes coordination of NRCS conservation activities with partners that offer value-added contributions to expand our collective ability to address on-farm, watershed, and regional natural resource concerns. Through RCPP, NRCS seeks to co-invest with partners to implement projects that demonstrate innovative solutions to conservation challenges and provide measurable improvements and outcomes tied to the resource concerns they seek to address.

southeastagnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastagnet.com

Short-term Extension of Livestock Price Reporting Keeps Reform Issue Alive

A short-term extension for Mandatory Livestock Price Reporting approved by Congress as part of a temporary stop-gap bill to keep the government open, allows more time for possible market reforms. Lawmakers voted for the extension as the authorization for existing mandatory reporting of livestock prices was about to expire, and temporary funding was needed to avert an end-of-fiscal-year government shutdown. The stop-gap bill signed by the president gives proponents of greater market transparency and more negotiated livestock sales extra time to push for reforms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
World Bank Blogs

Learning from past research: Bridging the science and policy divide through research capacity building partnerships

This blog entry is part of a series that highlights insights from research for development policies and practices, supported by the Knowledge for Change Program (KCP). How can we establish a closer link between knowledge and policy responses? What is the best way to construct research partnerships so that analytical capacities of local stakeholders are truly enhanced after a development project concludes? And how do we help lower the barrier to knowledge so that benefits of development programs can be accrued more widely?
SCIENCE
southeastagnet.com

Alabama Producers Encouraged to Learn More about EQIP

Farmers and ranchers face various challenges each year, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has programs to help in many of those cases. One is the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), which provides financial and technical assistance to agricultural and forestry producers to address natural resource concerns and deliver environmental benefits. This includes improved water and air quality, conserved ground and surface water, reduced soil erosion and sedimentation, and improved or created wildlife habitat.
ALABAMA STATE
myeasternshoremd.com

Delmarva-based conservation partnership award $1.5 million grant

CAMBRIDGE — Eastern Shore Land Conservancy and its project partners have been awarded with a North American Wetland Conservation Act grant to support phase one of the Middle Chesapeake Sentinel Landscape Resilience project, which will focus on protecting land within highly resilient marsh migration areas of Dorchester County. ESLC’s project...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Bill#Investing#Nrcs#Rcpp#Usda Service Center
southeastagnet.com

AFBF: No Methane Tax on Animals in Reconciliation Bill

The American Farm Bureau Federation, addressing a social media myth, says “the current language of the reconciliation bill does not impose a methane tax on agriculture.”. Those words from AFBF’s Public Affairs Vice President Sam Kieffer, who says the statement seeks to clear up any confusion. Kieffer says that over the summer, Farm Bureau economists conducted an analysis, at the request of Congressional committee staff, to determine the potential impact if agriculture were to be included in legislation imposing such a tax. Farm Bureau did so on the formula set forth in legislative proposals that impose a methane tax on the oil and gas sectors.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Groups Pleased with USDA Investment in Agriculture Announcement

This week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced a comprehensive set of investments to address challenges facing America’s agricultural producers. Of the $3 billion investment, up to $500 million will be used to prevent the spread of African Swine Fever (ASF). This will be through robust expansion and coordination of monitoring, surveillance, prevention, quarantine, and eradication activities through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Cotton Demand Experiencing a Strong Recovery

Cotton demand has experienced a strong recovery following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, economic analysts often underestimate the complexity of the global textile supply chain. National Cotton Council (NCC) Vice President of Economics and Policy Analysis, Dr. Jody Campiche, outlines some of the issues cotton merchants continue to face despite the recovery in demand.
AGRICULTURE
Sandusky Register

Conservation programs are a great investment

Congress is currently considering legislation to rebuild our infrastructure and tackle climate change. Conservation programs that are climate-friendly must be included. Agriculture contributes to 10% of America’s greenhouse gas. Farmers can be part of the solution by modernizing their conservation practices instead of contributing to the problem. Eliminating tillage, planting winter cover crops, diversification in crop rotation, and better grazing practices can store carbon in the soil, restore soil health, and help reverse climate change.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
pymnts

TicketNetwork Adds BNPL Alternative Through Affirm Partnership

TicketNetwork on Wednesday (Sept. 29) announced a partnership with buy now, pay later (BNPL) network Affirm that allows consumers to pay for their tickets on TicketNetwork.com, MEGASeats.com and other TicketNetwork resale marketplaces in installments. “As government restrictions on attending live events have been removed, demand for tickets to live and...
ECONOMY
connectcre.com

Tishman Speyer, Hana Financial Form Co-Investment Partnership

Tishman Speyer and Hana Financial Group (HFG) formed a strategic partnership that will co-invest in a diverse range of asset classes in the United States, Europe and Asia. According to a memorandum of understanding signed by the two forms, HFG will deploy up to $500 million of equity capital over the next two years in pursuit of Tishman Speyer-sponsored real estate opportunities.
REAL ESTATE
agfax.com

Conservation – RCPP Grants Target Lower Emissions – DTN

With increasing emphasis on farm practices that target greenhouse gas emissions, USDA on Friday announced nearly $75 million in grants for 15 projects under its Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP). Among the grant recipients is the American Coalition for Ethanol, which will work in South Dakota to incentivize no-till farming,...
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Farm Credit Situation Shows an Improving Farm Economy

We told you back in early June that strengthening of the U.S. ag economy bolstered farm credit conditions in the first quarter of 2021. And a current look at the farm credit situation shows a continuing strong and improving farm economy. Gary Crawford has more details. The overall outlook for...
AGRICULTURE
cryptonews.com

Facebook Launches USD 50M Investment In Metaverse Research, Partnerships

Facebook has unveiled a two-year USD 50m investment in global research and program partners to ensure a "responsible development" of the metaverse. The development is part of the social media giant’s strategy to become “a metaverse company,” functioning in an “embodied internet” that blends real and virtual worlds to an unprecedented extent.
BUSINESS
Newswise

ESF’s Center for Native Peoples and the Environment and The Nature Conservancy Embark on Transformational Partnership

Newswise — A new partnership between the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry’s (ESF) Center for Native Peoples and the Environment (CNPE) and The Nature Conservancy (TNC) will serve as a bridge between traditional ecological knowledge and Western scientific approaches, embracing a “two-eyed” way of seeing and informing conservation.
ENVIRONMENT
Lodging

ProfitSword Integrates BI Platform Through Partnership With Duetto

ALPHARETTA, Georgia and SAN FRANCISCO, California—ProfitSword, a developer of business intelligence and data integration software, announced the integration of its BI platform with Duetto, an advanced revenue management technology for the hospitality industry. Properties of any size and market segment type can take advantage of this integration that eliminates the process of compiling projected hotel performance data and instead ensures that users can skip to making informed decisions that lead to maximized efficiency, profitability, and market growth potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
natureworldnews.com

NFT Marketplace Chronicle Commits to Sustainability Focus Through Partnerships with NEAR Protocol and Pandas International

Chronicle is a studio and digital marketplace platform built entirely for fans that connects them to the world's largest brands with officially licensed NFTs. The company is dedicated to a carbon-neutral, proof-of-stake blockchain solution and is committed to supporting organizations like Pandas International, whose mission is to ensure the preservation and propagation of the endangered Giant Panda.
ANIMALS
southeastagnet.com

EQIP Signup Deadline in Florida is Friday

Florida farmers, ranchers and forest owners are being reminded you have until Friday, October 1 to apply for financial and technical assistance through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). While applications for EQIP are accepted on a continuous basis, funding selections are typically made once a year and this is for fiscal year 2022 funding.
FLORIDA STATE
Granite Falls Advocate Tribune

Major "Carbon Capture" project to bring environmental health and jobs through $4.5 billion dollar investment

Granite Falls received some exciting news in terms of carbon capture development and local ethanol industry impact through the recent announcement by Summit Carbon Solutions who presented to the Yellow Medicine County Board on August 24. The company, Summit Carbon Solutions, has sought to lower greenhouse gas emissions by connecting...
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy