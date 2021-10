The Kendall County Sheriff's Office took seven reports of burglaries to vehicles between 4 and 9 Monday morning. Police took two reports of burglaries in the 6000 block of Audrey Avenue in Kendall Township and one the 5000 block of Audrey Avenue in Bristol Township. There were also burglaries reported in the 5700 block of Schmidt Lane in Bristol Township, the 7700 block of Madeline Drive in Bristol Township, the 7100 block of Golfview Court Na-Au-Say Township, and the 7300 block of Fairway Drive in Na-Au-Say Township.

KENDALL COUNTY, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO