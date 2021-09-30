CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a Taste of Sunnyside at the 2021 Restaurant Crawl This Sunday in Queens

givemeastoria.com
Cover picture for the articleThe annual Taste of Sunnyside, created by the Sunnyside Shines Business Improvement Development (a non-profit organization dedicated to improving small businesses in Sunnyside, Queens), is back and better than ever. Every year, the organization hosts this event to showcase the diverse restaurant and bar scene⁠—celebrating this ever-growing vibrant community. Although the event was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the event has taken a new approach to this immersive dining experience offering attendees a chance to hop from venue to venue in an open-air restaurant crawl.

givemeastoria.com

