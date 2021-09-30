Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones have been a disaster: Explaining the NFL rookie QBs' early-season issues

NFL rookie QB rankings: Fields near top despite interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the whole, Week 2 was tougher on the rookie quarterbacks, including the Bears’ Justin Fields, than Week 1. There was some good, but more bad, and a decent amount of ugly too. One man was spared, however, since Trey Lance never took the field for the 49ers. He’s played the least among all the rookie quarterbacks, so he is the hardest to assess. Next week we’ll have a newcomer to the list, as well, as Davis Mills draws the start in Houston in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO