CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones have been a disaster: Explaining the NFL rookie QBs' early-season issues

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt hasn't been an explosive start to the season for the NFL's rookie quarterbacks. The five first-rounders from April's draft have combined to go 1-9 as starters so far, with their only win coming when one of the rookies (Mac Jones) beat another (Zach Wilson). Across 378 pass attempts, they've completed 57.4% of their passes, averaged 5.8 yards per attempt and thrown nine touchdown passes and 18 interceptions.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

Boomer Esiason has wild take on Trevor Lawrence vs. Mac Jones

Two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, it’s easy to start drawing easy conclusions about certain things. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be good again. The Houston Texans are not. But there’s also a lot of room to jump to wild conclusions that may be based more on recency bias than actual fact.
NFL
NBC Chicago

NFL Rookie QB Rankings: Bears' Justin Fields Behind Mac Jones

NFL rookie QB rankings: Fields near top despite interception originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the whole, Week 2 was tougher on the rookie quarterbacks, including the Bears’ Justin Fields, than Week 1. There was some good, but more bad, and a decent amount of ugly too. One man was spared, however, since Trey Lance never took the field for the 49ers. He’s played the least among all the rookie quarterbacks, so he is the hardest to assess. Next week we’ll have a newcomer to the list, as well, as Davis Mills draws the start in Houston in relief of the injured Tyrod Taylor.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Trevor Lawrence
FOX Sports

Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence: Growing pains or something more?

Transitions are almost never easy. And there is no transition in football that's quite comparable to the shift from college ball to the pros. The speed, the strength, the smarts — they all increase to an immense degree. And though some facets, such as quarterback release time and wide receiver get-offs, might seem to make minuscule impacts, those split-second changes are often the difference between a successful career and one outside of football.
NFL
chatsports.com

Saints to get a glimpse of what could have been when facing Mac Jones

The 2021 NFL Draft was nearly six months ago but we’re going to take a trip back in time because of the New Orleans Saints‘ matchup this weekend. NOLA is squaring off against the Patriots, who took Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick. Why is this relevant, you ask?
NFL
audacy.com

How James White has been huge help to Mac Jones this season

Through two games, James White is the Patriots' leading receiver in terms of yards and also has the second-most rushing yards on the team. Without him, the Patriots offense certainly would be in a different place than it is. Not only has White helped rookie quarterback Mac Jones move the...
NFL
FanSided

NFL Week 2 Winners and Losers: Kyler Murray is a video game, Zach Wilson having a bad time

Kyler Murray is a big winner from NFL Week 2 as his play is just unreal right now while Zach Wilson’s four picks make him a loser. Who joins these QBs?. NFL Week 2 gave us a pretty wild Sunday, at least in the later parts of the day. The early afternoon slate was honestly full of quite a few dud games that fans had to suffer through. But they were then rewarded with an unbelievably excited late afternoon slate of games and an instant classic on Sunday Night Football between the Ravens and Chiefs.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#American Football
CBS Sports

2021 NFL rookie QB stock watch, Week 2: Jets' Zach Wilson tumbles as Patriots' Mac Jones stays on right track

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season is officially in the books, and all five of this year's first-round quarterbacks have seen the field early this year, albeit in different capacities. That means it's time to take stock of the top rookie signal-callers. Who improved their value after the second week of games? Who looks a little shakier, with 15 more to go?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Marconews.com

Jets confident rookie QB Zach Wilson can bounce back after disaster against Pats

There's no way to say it nicely. New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was the biggest reason his team got blown out Sunday against the Patriots. His bad decisions and inaccurate throws led to four interceptions on his first 10 passes, and the Jets never recovered on the way to a 25-6 loss.
NFL
MetroWest Daily News

Future Looks Bright: Pats' Mac Jones is outperforming every rookie quarterback in the NFL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — It’s hard playing quarterback in the NFL. It’s trigonometry-level difficult when you’re a first-year player. Look no further than MetLife Stadium on Sunday. The matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Jets featured two upcoming quarterbacks in Mac Jones and Zach Wilson. It represented the future of both franchises.
NFL
USA Today

Why James White has been key asset on the field for Mac Jones

As New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones continues to learn on the fly, several veteran players have been helping him out. One of those players is running back James White. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Jones indicated that White has been making things easier for him in the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Zach Wilson and Early Round 2021 NFL Draft Picks Who Have Struggled Thus Far

We're two weeks into the 2021 NFL season, which is far too soon to start labeling rookie players as busts. However, the fact remains that some high draft picks have not lived up to expectations early in their inaugural campaigns. Here, we'll examine the biggest rookie disappointments so far, why...
NFL
FanSided

Jets fans are already booing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson

New York Jets fans are already booing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson after starting out the regular season 0-2. Buckle up, New York Jets fans. It’s going to be a long season. After trading Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers in April, New York drafted QB Zach Wilson with the No....
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

NFL QB Rookie Rankings: Mac Jones’ play not sustainable, Lawrence and Wilson struggle

Evaluating and ranking the QB performances of NFL rookies is supposed to be a fun exercise in seeing which teams have gotten the best early returns on their high-end investments. We’ve had great luck the past few seasons finding early success in these young passers. We’re only two games in, and a lot can change, but things aren’t going smoothly for what we thought would be a legendary QB class.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy