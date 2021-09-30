Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Mac Jones have been a disaster: Explaining the NFL rookie QBs' early-season issues
It hasn't been an explosive start to the season for the NFL's rookie quarterbacks. The five first-rounders from April's draft have combined to go 1-9 as starters so far, with their only win coming when one of the rookies (Mac Jones) beat another (Zach Wilson). Across 378 pass attempts, they've completed 57.4% of their passes, averaged 5.8 yards per attempt and thrown nine touchdown passes and 18 interceptions.www.chatsports.com
