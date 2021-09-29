CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Fake COVID-19 vaccine cards aren't just dangerous, they're illegal: Attorneys general

Marconews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the delta variant spreads and vaccination mandates go into effect, some are choosing to carry fraudulent vaccine cards. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Memphis, Tennessee, recently made a strange but increasingly more common seizure: a package filled with counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination cards imported from China. More than 120 similar packages filled with thousands of fake cards, with typos and misspelled words, have been seized this year in Memphis alone.

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

 

