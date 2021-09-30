Dr. Ryan Drzewiecki of All Points North Lodge: “Continue to find ways to diversify the field and make training more accessible to people from all backgrounds”
Continue to find ways to diversify the field and make training more accessible to people from all backgrounds. There are a lot of populations that we’re not serving equitably for both mental health and medical health because we’re not speaking the same language. Not only literally, but also in terms of understanding the concerns or the cultures and customs of different people. In the medical landscape and behavioral health landscape, we aren’t really speaking to that. With increased diversification and more training on cultural competence, I think we would see great changes here.thriveglobal.com
