CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

St. Clair Detrick-Jules: “Low self-esteem can lead to a lack of self-worth”

By Jilea Hemmings
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Afiya Mbilishaka, a clinical psychologist and hairstylist, argues that, for many Black women and girls, there’s a link between hair and mental health because “there’s a mismatch between how they want to look and how they are actually looking at the moment,” which can lead to “hair depression.” Low self-esteem can lead to a lack of self-worth — and it’s hard not to feel that low self-esteem when natural Black hair is often seen by society as less beautiful.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Unni Turrettini: “Self-worth”

Self-worth: Social isolation or disconnection is directly linked to our sense of self-worth. Paraphrasing Brené Brown, when someone says they are lonely, what they are really saying is “I don’t believe I’m worthy of love and connection.”. What that means is that the foundation for connecting with other people is...
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Dr. P Daniel Ward of FormRX Skincare: “You cannot treat people the way you would like to be treated ”

The golden rule does not apply in business. You cannot treat people the way you would like to be treated — you need to treat them the way that they would like to be treated, which is following the platinum rule. I learned this through an employee that we had and were planning on bringing on as a partner. This person was given a great set up and a wonderful opportunity, but despite being set up in a way that I thought was very generous and above and beyond what would normally be expected, this person was miserable. Why? They were miserable because the opportunity they were given was what I would have wanted. It was not what they ended up wanting They thought they wanted it at first, but they really wanted something different.
SKIN CARE
Thrive Global

Nichole Wright of Satrell Beauty: “Financial acumen”

Know your financial status and get professional help. Don’t make any major financial moves without understanding the impacts they will have on your business or your personal life. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Nichole Wright. Nichole...
SKIN CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Thrive Global

Virginia Walton: “The ability to find the balance of strong without sounding witchy”

The ability to find the balance of strong without sounding witchy. A man uses a strong tone and he is commanding. A woman uses the same and she is a ‘bitch.’ I actually had a peer come to me and tell me “ He would give me feedback because he had a special place in his heart for me.” Yet, his superiors would often say, we tolerate his style because of his technical knowledge.”
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Alyssa Kuchta of f.y.b. Jewelry: “Identify your strengths and learn to delegate”

Identify your strengths and learn to delegate. Hire your dream team One of the most important things of running a business is learning when to let others lead. Just because it was your idea, or you’ve run your company to a certain point doesn’t mean you’re the most knowledgeable about all the pieces needed to make your business successful. Learn your strengths and stick to them — then hire people with the specific and expertise skills to fill the gaps in between.
SMALL BUSINESS
Model D

A Beautiful Me finds ways to foster self-worth and community connection, especially among girls

A Beautiful Me, founded in 2008, has a mission to create better communities one person at a time, with our focus being on girls and young women. Through confidence building workshops, innovative programs, and special events, our participants thrive personally and professionally. We also operate The Closet, our nonprofit store located in downtown Port Huron designed to teach business & philanthropy skills to teen girls. We give our young ladies the tools they need to be successful, while also building their self esteem and confidence.
Brenham Banner-Press

How to Ensure Social Media Doesn’t Harm Your Teen’s Self-Esteem

(StatePoint) Recently made public internal research from Facebook reveals that its photo-sharing app Instagram can have harmful impacts on young users, particularly girls. Many in the U.S. and U.K. study say they feel “addicted” to these apps, while at the same time, attributing depression and anxiety to their use of them.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ava Duvernay
ABC 4

Bridle Up Hope program boosting self esteem in young women

There’s no doubt the pandemic has been difficult on all of us, but Bridle Up Hope has witnessed firsthand the impact it has had on young teens’ mental health. Studies show concerning trends emerging, including an increase in anxiety, depression, substance abuse, and suicide among this demographic. Bridle Up Hope...
KIDS
Thrive Global

Debbie Gisonni of SELF POWER NOW!: “Self-Awareness”

Self-Awareness: Society defines power by our outer appearances (career, money, title), but a person’s true power lies within. That’s where self-awareness comes in. The modern dilemma, however, is that self-awareness is a quiet, inner journey at a time when we’re mainly focused on our noisy, outer journey. It wasn’t until I started practicing meditation, staying silent, and being present, that I was able to recognize and connect with my true power. The kind of power that’s always with you. When you can tap into that, you can be powerful no matter how restrictive or challenging your outer world may be.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Accept yourself for who you are # Reflections by Ray [# 13] #Self Esteem #Acceptance#Self-belief

Saw an early morning video the other day from an endearing sleepy-eyed teenage daughter of a friend of mine and have been wanting to write on this since then, as I realized I still identified (albeit being supposedly 30 years the wiser), with her confessions of being temperamental with mood swings and of just how important it was to always have self-esteem amidst everything that happens to you.
MENTAL HEALTH
Bay News 9

How social media damages young users' self-esteem

Social media apps that Americans use for entertainment, staying in contact with family and friends and passing the time may pose hazards for our mental health, according to an internal Facebook study about Instagram. Dr. Lisa Batson, a psychiatrist with Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, says there has been an...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Black People#Self Worth#Self Esteem#Natural Hair#Caribbean American#Brown University#Sisterhood#Afro Caribbean
MindBodyGreen

A Clinical Psychologist's Top Tip For Boosting Self-Esteem

Self-esteem is ever-fluctuating throughout our lives, and though it's always important, it's not always so easy to find. On a recent episode of the mbg podcast, clinical psychologist and board-certified nutritionist Nicole Beurkens, Ph.D., CNS, weighed in on how to help build kids' self-esteem—and her advice applies to adults, too. Here's what she had to say.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Kate Sargeant: “SELF-WORTH”

SELF-WORTH — it all starts and ends here. There will be moments of hardship. There will be obstacles. There will be times of doubt. But if you believe in yourself and you love yourself unconditionally — you will be unstoppable. How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and...
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Andrea Trank of Heaven Lane Healing & Creative Arts: “Resilience is a practice”

Resilience is a practice. Like brushing your teeth and other daily good habits, it can only be developed if you practice daily and not wait for the crisis to happen to rally the troops. In fact, resiliency skills are best practiced when you do not need them. Once you change your physiology, you will be able to easily access these skills when you really need them. An example from my life is when COVID hit, I felt prepared to adapt to the changes in the world without anger and judgement. I did not fall in the trap of blaming others. Instead, I used my energy to figure out how to move through this trauma with the least amount of wear and tear on my body, mind and spirit.
HEALTH
Thrive Global

Not Broken: The Emotional Impact of Miscarriage and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss

In my medical training, I learned about the diagnosis, treatment, and physical toll of miscarriage, but it’s only been through years of caring for patients that I’ve realized the emotional toll and psychological impact of miscarriage. I distinctly remember early in my fertility practice calling one of my patients with a positive pregnancy test and hearing a deep sigh followed by heavy silence on the other end of the phone. This was not the reaction of elation and happiness I usually got from my fertility patients who had been struggling to conceive. After a moment, she said, “Thank you, Dr. Shahine, here we go again.” I was stunned, and only after I hung up did it hit me like a ton of bricks – this test was the patient’s fifth positive pregnancy test, and for her, this was just the beginning of the limbo, waiting, and anxiety until she knew whether this would be a successful pregnancy or not. For her, this was only a beginning, and she had been down this road before with disappointment at the end. She would be on pins and needles until the next checkup and the one after that and the one after that and would only feel relief once she actually had a baby in her arms.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Thrive Global

Vanessa Steil: “Find an outlet”

Find an outlet: Whether it’s a sport you love, a hobby, or just spending time with loved ones, having a space to take your mind off your diagnosis will be a welcome relief. In the early days of my diagnosis, those words, “You have cancer,” consumed me. It was all I could think about during the day when I was trying to function and at night when I was attempting to sleep. I a hiatus from horseback riding at that point in my life, but looking back at it now, that would have been the perfect time to return to a place that had always brought me so much inner peace during stressful moments. I knew I needed to find a way to exercise my body and keep my mind calm, so I decided to try yoga. This wasn’t my first attempt with the practice, but it was the first time that it resonated with me — and also offered me an hour or so where I was able to detach from my reality.
YOGA
Thrive Global

Marissa Fernandez: “Define Success on Your Own Terms ”

Define Success on Your Own Terms — I used to believe that professional success was defined by title, salary, and external praise. Getting let go during the global pandemic offered me the benefit of time to reflect on what was truly important to me. Success to me now means living in alignment with my values.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Thrive Global

Samantha Tollworthy: “Forgiveness ”

Forgiveness — It is likely that the same people who hold you back, knock you down or doubt you may also be the same people who later sit in the same room as you. Holding a grudge or resenting missed opportunities won’t help your future. But learning from those experiences and encounters, using them as motivation to succeed will.
CELEBRITIES
Thrive Global

Dionna and Danyelle Gray of Womanish: “Be okay with rejection”

Be okay with rejection: You’re going to be rejected by businesses, consumers, people, etc., throughout your entrepreneurial journey. However, you have to be able to keep pushing despite the “no’s” and “no thank you’s”. As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy