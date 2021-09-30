CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Everard: Police officer sentenced to a full-life term

Cover picture for the articlePolice officer who kidnapped Sarah Everard and murdered her with his police belt under the false pretence of an arrest for violating COVID lockdown guidelines has been sentenced to life in prison. On the evening of March 3, Wayne Couzens, 48, snatched Sarah as she walked home from a friend's house in south London with his Metropolitan Police warrant card and handcuffs.

Sabina Nessa: Murder suspect Koci Selamaj pleads not guilty

Koci Selamaj, a 36-year-old driver who has been accused of Sabina Nessa’s murder, appeared in court recently. The Domino’s pizza delivery driver intended to plead not guilty to killing the 28-year-old teacher Sabina Nessa. His lawyers told Willesden Magistrate’s Court that their defendant is innocent and has no connections with Ms. Nessa’s murder case in Kidbrooke, southeast London.
