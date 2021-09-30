Bossier Art Council: Digi Music & The East Banks Zombie Walk

LOVING LIVING LOCAL— Biskie chats with Michael Byrnes and Alex Richardson from the Bossier Art Council to talk about the event’s coming up, the East Banks Zombie Walk coming up on October 16th From 4-9 PM and the Digi Music Concert, which is also on October 16th at 7 PM. It’s accessible to anyone to come out. For more information on either of these events, visit @DigiFestSouth on Facebook and @sbczombiewalk on Facebook.