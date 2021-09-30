What to do, see and hear: Amplify Decatur, “Heathers,” ELEVATE and more
The Amplify Decatur Music Festival returns Saturday with an impressive lineup of Americana artists who will perform on the downtown Decatur Square. Performers include the Indigo Girls, Rodney Crowell (photo above), the Blind Boys of Alabama, John Paul White and Michelle Malone. A free concert that features Shawn Mullins, Ghoststories and Desmond Champion will be held Friday evening. All attendees must provide either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test within 48 hours of the show. Tickets start at $60.www.artsatl.org
