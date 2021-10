From Westlake HS. It looks like Klubnick was throwing from a clean pocket all night. I just hope Klubnick is doing some OL recruiting of his own. After watching us through 5 games, he is either licking his chops at an opportunity to get on the field early and calling as many OL recruits as he can, or he is hiding in a dark closet, crying, and frantically working the phones with the other schools who offered him.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 12 HOURS AGO