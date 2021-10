The queues for the petrol station at Tesco in Lewisham, south London, started at 5.30am. And not long afterwards, the abuse began. Staff at the forecourt have spent the past four days trying to manage behaviour as angry drivers jostle to get hold of ever-shrinking supplies of fuel.“We try to protect our own lives,” a manager at the petrol station, who did not want to be named, told The Independent. “It is very, very difficult managing people. When we came in this morning, there were queues all round the block. They started shouting at us, throwing abuse. “It is simple:...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO