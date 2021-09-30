Gary Eugene LaMoureaux, 69, Aberdeen resident and former laborer for Interstate Asphalt in Aberdeen, died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at Capital Medical Center in West Olympia. Gary was born in Aberdeen on Sept. 27, 1951, to Eugene L. and Elaine L. (Meier) LaMoureaux. He was raised in Hoquiam and graduated from Hoquiam High School in 1970. He enlisted in the Army and did two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1973 and returned to Aberdeen where he went to work for Interstate Asphalt and then Lakeside after the merger. He retired in the mid ’90s.