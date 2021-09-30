San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria Joins Biden-Harris Administration to Launch House America Initiative to Address Homelessness Crisis
House America leverages American Rescue Plan and other federal resources to immediately re-house and build additional housing for people experiencing homelessness. On Monday, September 20, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria joined U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Marcia L. Fudge, who serves as chair of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness (USICH), at a virtual event to launch House America: An All-Hands-On-Deck Effort to Address the Nation’s Homelessness Crisis.sdvoice.info
