Career Development & Advice

Yes, you really need to learn how to say no; here's why

By Staff
Lassen County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demands on your time can be overwhelming – and yet instead of easing up, they keep coming as seemingly everyone has a request. Maybe it’s an organization that needs volunteers for an upcoming event – yet again. Perhaps it’s your boss, who comes to you first because you always pitch in while others beg out of additional assignments. Or it could be a close friend who needs a favor, another favor and yet another favor.

