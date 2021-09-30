CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Prison investigates bomb threat; Crime Stoppers offers reward

By Staff
Lassen County News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a Wednesday, Sept. 29 statement from Dana Simas, press secretary for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, “High Desert State Prison takes the safety and security of all those who live and work at our institution very seriously, and we work tirelessly to respond to any incident which may pose a threat of violence or major disruption to the daily responsibilities and mission of the institution.”

www.lassennews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Death Of Infant In Custody Of Orange County Jail Under Investigation

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — An investigation has been launched into the in-custody death of a child born to an inmate at Orange County’s Intake and Release Center. The child was born prematurely Monday at Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana to an inmate who had been housed at the Intake and Release Center for three days. The child was pronounced dead at about noon, according to Orange County sheriff’s officials. The child’s mother had been booked into Orange County Jail on Sept. 16 for assault on a peace officer. She was transferred to the hospital on Sept. 19 for medical care. Her name will not be released at this time, authorities said. The in-custody death will be investigated by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, while sheriff’s officials will complete an in-custody death review.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
New York Post

Florida man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder

A Florida man walked into the sheriff’s office Wednesday and confessed to strangling a woman to death more than ten years ago, allegedly telling cops he “couldn’t live with the guilt.”. Benjamin Moulton, 43, told detectives that he killed Nicole Scott in 2011 during a fit of rage, the Manatee...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
epcan.com

Crime Stoppers Seeks Fugitives

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals for whom felony arrest warrants have been issued:. SAMUAL DOMONIC JOHNSON is a Black Male, 37 years old, 5'10" tall, and 170 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. JOHNSON is wanted for Stalking, Violation of Protection Order (4), Harassment (3) and Driving Under Restraint.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Bakersfield Channel

Feds charge 55 in 'takedown' of California prison-based gang

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fifty-five people have been charged with conspiracy and racketeering-related crimes as part of a sweeping “takedown” of a California prison-based gang called La Nuestra Familia. Federal authorities unsealed 17 charging documents Thursday. One indictment focuses on seven people accused of leading the “violent and lucrative”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kalb.com

Crime Stoppers: Who killed Shamekka Garnette?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a cold case from 2004. According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Shamekka Garnette was last seen at a party on Old Boyce Road around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2004.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Crime Stoppers#Bomb Threat#California Penal Code#Isu
Lima News

Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers

Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about the crimes or persons listed. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of someone listed. Call 419-229-STOP (7867). Wanted people of the...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

ATF offers reward for man wanted in Canton-area crimes

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a $5,000 reward for a man wanted for crimes in the Canton area. Lenmuel Brown is accused of racketeering and using violence to further an illegal narcotics operation, said ATF officials. You can send tips...
CANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
The Cullman Times

Juvenile arrested for school bomb threats

A local juvenile has been arrested as part of a multi-state investigation into recent bomb threats at Cullman County's schools. During a press conference Tuesday morning to announce the arrest, Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said information that can be released about the person arrested is limited because they are a juvenile, but the person was part of a group of juveniles in four other states who called in threats to schools.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
KATC News

Lafayette Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying attempted murder suspect

Lafayette Crime Stoppers and the Lafayette Police Department need your help identifying a suspect responsible for Attempted Murder. On September 9th at approximately 9:30 am, Lafayette Police responded to the 500 block of Orchid Dr. in reference to multiple shots fired. Witnesses say the driver of this white Dodge Ram truck, exited the vehicle and began shooting a handgun at one victim who was seated inside a vehicle and into a residence where at least one occupant was inside. The driver and the passenger then fled the area prior to officer's arrival.
LAFAYETTE, LA
News Channel Nebraska

Crime Stoppers highlight thefts

NEBRASKA CITY – Nebraska City Crime Stoppers are seeking the public’s assistance in solving eight crimes in August and September. Appliances and household furnishings were stolen after several trailers were broken into on the 1700 block of Fifth Corso on Aug. 9. An Aug. 17 burglary on the 600 block...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
susanvillestuff.com

Lassen Crime Stoppers Update for September 22nd

Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays up to $1,000 for tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has released this week’s list of names and photos of subjects ‘wanted’ by local law enforcement agencies. To report information about a crime you can...
LASSEN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy