Skittles bringing back lime flavor after eight years

By Amanda VanAllen
phl17.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon you’ll be able to taste the rainbow with an old flavor. Skittles is bringing back lime to the original variety of its candy. The shakeup really upset fans in 2013 when the company removed the flavor and replaced it with green apple. Skittles says the switch will be permanent...

phl17.com

