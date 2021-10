Jaws is easily one of the most iconic thrillers of all time. When the movie was released in the summer of 1975, it quickly became a huge hit. Jaws was especially terrifying because it preyed on a fear that most people can relate to. The thought of being attacked by a shark while trying to enjoy a day at the beach is enough to scare just about anybody. In reality, however, the infamous shark in Jaws wasn’t really a shark at all. It was actually a mechanical replica made mostly of fiberglass. While this made for a very realistic on-screen depiction, it also led to some challenges behind the scenes. One of those challenges resulted in George Lucas getting a little closer to the shark than he probably would’ve liked. Keep reading to learn more about how George Lucas got stuck in the shark from Jaws.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO