Pitt Opens Season With Diving Against Duquesne, Relays Against Carnegie Mellon
PITTSBURGH — The University of Pittsburgh swimming & diving programs will begin its 2021-22 campaigns with two unique meets against local opponents. The weekend will kick off Friday night with a diving meet against Duquesne at 6:30 p.m., followed by the annual relays-only meet versus Carnegie Mellon at 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Both events will take place at Trees Pool and be available for streaming on ACCNX.swimswam.com
