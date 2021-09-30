CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bankers charged with helping hedge fund manager dodge taxes

By >Christian Berthelsen
accountingtoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Swiss firm and five bankers were charged with tax fraud conspiracy, with prosecutors in New York alleging they helped an unnamed hedge fund manager and two other U.S. taxpayers hide $60 million in assets by moving the money to other jurisdictions. In a 2020 indictment unsealed on Tuesday, Manhattan...

