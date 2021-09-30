Bankers charged with helping hedge fund manager dodge taxes

A U.S. District Judge has sentenced Stefan He Qin to more than seven years behind bars for his part in a crypto fraud operation. After being convinced of his crimes back in February, Stefan He Qin has now been sentenced by the United States Attorney Office of the Southern District of New York. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Qin was given a sentence of seven and a half years in state prison along with the confiscation of more than $54 million. The ruling was handed down by U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni.

