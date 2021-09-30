Class of 1970 celebrated 50th / 51st Reunion this weekend

The Montpelier High School (MHS) classes of 1959 and 1960 joined together for a class reunion in Montpelier on August 28, 2021. The event included a picnic at the Montpelier Stake pavilion at noon followed by a tour of the Montpelier tabernacle. Ross Peterson’s book “Christmas in Montpelier,” was available at the picnic. That evening they had a dinner at the Montpelier Stake Center catered by Justin Hamilton’s employees from Café Sabor in Garden City. Lee Roderick was the MC for a program after dinner which included Linda Walker reading a poem on ageing, Nolan Phillips’ overview of his father’s accomplishments, Kent Perkins’ experiences with hot-air balloons in Albuquerque, Lonnie Wood talking about the wonders of Alaska, Mike Nelson’s story of being run over by a deer, Sara Shayegi (Marilyn Wilcox’s daughter) talking about their family living in Iran. The committee, headed by Lee Roderick, also included Ross Peterson, Elaine Spencer Daines, and Linda Stephens Walker.

