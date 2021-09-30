CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

Class of 1970 celebrated 50th / 51st Reunion this weekend

thecomanchechief.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Class of 1970 had their 50th/ 51st Reunion on Saturday, September 25, 2021 with the following classmates and spouses attending; Paul Beaty and Pat, Dublin; Bill Brannan and Carol, Lubbock; Carol Carney, Brenham; Leah Dudley, Decatur; Beth Dunn Bruton and Walt, Abilene; Randy Geye, Rising Star; Raymond Hyatt and Debra, Hamilton; Roger Hitt and Lou Rogers Hitt, Decatur; Tony Harris and Debra, Cedar Creek; Patti McKinzie Schultz and Eddie, Austin; Rodney Robinson, San Angelo; Sue Rogers Mercer and Clifford, Midland; Carol Stewart Robinson and Tom, Iredell and Amy Burks, Waco. The classmates still from Comanche attending were Robert Cobb and Dawn; Paula Daniel Vaughn and Earlie; Carolyn Day Hamrick; Judy Gleaton Lacy and Gary; Mickey Howerton; Elizabeth Lane Prater and Dennis; Kay Mankin Murray; Gary Martin; John Rachels and Carol Haggard; Gary Easley and Gale; Travis Welch and Patsy and Penny Campbell Hamilton.

www.thecomanchechief.com

Comments / 0

Related
winonapost.com

Rushford 1951 graduates celebrated their 70th Reunion

On Friday, September 10, 2021, eight students of the Rushford Class of 1951, gathered at Burdey’s Cafe in Peterson to share a meal and memories. It was a special time for these 88 year young classmates. Letters were read from those who could not attend. The original class of 34, now have possibly 13 remaining. Pictured are (back row, from left) Albert Nelson, of Rochester, Minn.; Paul Sorum, of Rushford; Myron Bunke, of Rushford; Roger Brand, of Rochester; Vincent Himlie, of Shelton, Wash.; (front row, from left) Curtis Vogan, of St. Charles; Irene (Evanson) Hatlevig, of Rushford; and Donna (Niggle) Hovland, of Chaska.
RUSHFORD, MN
mcdonoughvoice.com

Colchester Class of 1961 holds 60th reunion

COLCHESTER — The Colchester Class of 1961 held its 60th reunion at Friendway Park, City Hall community room on September 4, 2021. There were 12 classmates and eight spouses in attendance. After enjoying a catered meal, attendees concluded the evening with visiting and reminiscing about the school days of 60 years ago.
COLCHESTER, IL
Courier-Express

The Barbers celebrate 50th anniversary

DuBOIS — Carol and Larry Barber of DuBois celebrated their 50th anniversary on September 11, 2021. Carol Aravich and Larry Barber were united in marriage on Sept. 11, 1971, at St. Joseph Church in DuBois by the Rev. Desanti. He is employed at Barber Financial Co., and she is a...
DUBOIS, PA
thepressgroup.net

PHHS 50th reunions seek 1970, ’71 alumni

MONTVALE—The Pascack Hills High School classes of 1970 and 1971 have planned a joint 50th reunion for Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Park Ridge Marriott. The big event begins with a cocktail hour, leading into dinner, music, and more fun! Covid protocols and precautions will be in place in order to ensure all attendees’ safety.
MONTVALE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rodney Robinson
ELON University

Homecoming & Reunion Weekend 2021 Registration is LIVE

The Office of Alumni Engagement is pleased to announce that Homecoming & Reunion Weekend is back in person this year and registration is officially open. Elon will be welcoming alumni back to campus Nov. 5-7. Returning alumni can look forward to enjoying several signature events throughout the weekend. These include...
ELON, NC
Paducah Sun

Tilghman class of '55 hosts reunion

It was simpler back in the day. That was the sentiment of the Augusta Tilghman High School Class of 1955 reunion that is taking place this weekend as alumni come to gather in Paducah and remember the days of their youth. About 30 Augusta Tilghman alumni brought their spouses and...
PADUCAH, KY
Herald-Journal

Montpelier High Class of 1959,and 1960 Reunion

The Montpelier High School (MHS) classes of 1959 and 1960 joined together for a class reunion in Montpelier on August 28, 2021. The event included a picnic at the Montpelier Stake pavilion at noon followed by a tour of the Montpelier tabernacle. Ross Peterson’s book “Christmas in Montpelier,” was available at the picnic. That evening they had a dinner at the Montpelier Stake Center catered by Justin Hamilton’s employees from Café Sabor in Garden City. Lee Roderick was the MC for a program after dinner which included Linda Walker reading a poem on ageing, Nolan Phillips’ overview of his father’s accomplishments, Kent Perkins’ experiences with hot-air balloons in Albuquerque, Lonnie Wood talking about the wonders of Alaska, Mike Nelson’s story of being run over by a deer, Sara Shayegi (Marilyn Wilcox’s daughter) talking about their family living in Iran. The committee, headed by Lee Roderick, also included Ross Peterson, Elaine Spencer Daines, and Linda Stephens Walker.
MONTPELIER, ID
Times Gazette

McClain class of 1961 holds 60-year reunion

The McClain High School class of 1961 recently held its 60-year class reunion. Some of that attended are pictured (front row, l-r) Carolyn (Young) Hamilton, Connie (Badgley) Marshall-Eblin, Helen (Hupp) Kapp, Mary Jo (Coonrod) Knisley, Sharon (Moon) Truman, Betty (Ladd) Dobbs, Joan (Hay) Cockerill, Sharon (Smith) Binegar, Helen (Wilson) Zirkles and Melinda (Burgess) Creamer; (second row, l-r) Castner Waddell, Larry Maynard, Mike Roark, Gail Grim, Shelly (Linkhart) Brown, Anne Marie (Hays) Gunderman, Carol (Patton) Dunlap, Ervin Pollock, Jerry Graham, Paul Narcross and Terry Karnes; (third row, l-r) Greg Day, Eileen (Bowman) Corwin, Fred Pyle, Tom Hamilton, Phil McCoppin, Don Combs, Tom Spradlin and Wayne Combs.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rising Star#Comanche#The Comanche High School
Eaton Register Herald

Pork Festival celebrates 50th year

EATON — The 50th annual Preble County Pork Festival was a success, according to Festival Director Kim Fields, with thousands of people attending the two-day event last weekend from Sept. 18-19, in search of good food and crafts of all sorts. “We can never really know how many people were...
EATON, OH
maryvilleforum.com

Boehm couple celebrate 50th

Al and Lynn (Piveral) Boehm of Stanberry, Missouri celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September. The couple was married on September 11, 1971 at St Gregory Catholic Church in Maryville, Missouri and have owned and operated their family farm near Stanberry for the last 50+ years. They have been blessed...
STANBERRY, MO
heraldstaronline.com

Weir High School Class of 1958 holds reunion

Members of the Weir High School Class of 1958 held their 63-year reunion on Sept. 11 at Undo’s Holiday Inn in Weirton. Attending were, front, from left, Yolanda Provenzano Pellegrino, Louise Boley Fisher, Rose McWhorter Clutter, Sandy Hukill Davis, Regina Collo Truax, Ruth Ann Foutty, Loretta Balo Baker, Thomas Pellegrino, Carla Hesse Stevens and Carol Gaich Selletti; second row, Barbara Hendershot Snyder, Barbara Kum Snyder, Mary Ann Kendrick Anderson, Sue Smearmen Kennedy, Phillip Cutone, Norma Wilson Copenhaver, Nancy Allen Valles, Jo Ann Delmasso Sekersky and Nancy Zatezalo Ataliotis; third row, David Snyder, Stanley Doak, Paul Meredith, David Linden, Harry Brown, James Robertson George Payne and Vincent Monseau; and back row, Lynn Robertson, Carl Truax, Harold Edwin Wells, Oliver Freeland, Charles Ellott, John “Semi” Semerakis, Alex Fiedorczyk and Louis Thompson. Other classmates attending were Sammie Tate, Mary Ola Murchland Taflan, Janet Pettit Sandy, Carol Orlando Irvine, Fred Reszke, Donald Bohach, Virginia Knightstep Piccarillo and Leonard Hooper. The next reunion is scheduled for 2023.
WEIRTON, WV
Daily Republic

Vaca High Class of 1966 schedules reunion

VACAVILLE — The Vacaville High School graduating class of 1966 has scheduled its 55th reunion Oct. 29 at Pietro’s No. 2 restaurant. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. The restaurant is located at 679 Merchant St. For more information, call Lynn Thompson at 448-2772.
VACAVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
readthereporter.com

Carmel Class of ’65 doubles down on reunions

The Carmel High School Class of 1965 enjoyed two evenings at the American Legion for their 55th+1 class reunion. Many photos, high school keepsakes, and memorabilia were shared, along with funny stories while attending Carmel from kindergarten through grade 12. This class had the first undefeated football team in Hamilton County. The class of 204 members recognized 38 classmates who have passed away. (Right) Former teachers Mr. James Garretson and Mrs. Phyllis Rockhill attended and shared stores as educators. Classmates came from Texas, Tennessee, California, Georgia, Colorado, North Carolina, Missouri, Florida and Indiana.
CARMEL, IN
Ocean City Today

'71 Stephen Decatur High grads reflect on milestones at 50th reunion

When Stephen Decatur High School’s class of 1971 graduated five decades ago, gas was about 38 cents a gallon. A car would have cost $3,000 on average, Google and social media did not exist, and students had to use landline dial-up telephones to communicate. Instead of conflict in Afghanistan and allegations of election fraud floating around, students were dealing with the end of the Vietnam War, the introduction of President Richard Nixon’s new economic plan, and the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr.
OCEAN CITY, MD
101.5 KNUE

Beware of the “Meal For 2 with Drinks at Texas Roadhouse” Scam

We all love a dinner at Texas Roadhouse. Those rolls with the cinnamon butter. O.M.G. Their steaks, whether its a porterhouse or T-bone or a simple ribeye (cooked the only right way at medium rare), is always delicious. Add a draft beer or margarita and the taste buds are happy. However, that perfect meal is prime for a scam. One is going around on Facebook that Texas Roadhouse is warning everyone about.
LONGVIEW, TX
Crimson White Online

Tuscaloosa Arts Council celebrates 51st anniversary

The Tuscaloosa Arts and Humanities Council is an umbrella organization designed to “promote and encourage the arts and humanities in Tuscaloosa County.”. The council’s first ever co-chairs, in 1970, were The University of Alabama’s very own Doris Leapard and Allen Bales. This council has been a cornerstone of the Tuscaloosa...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tpgonlinedaily.com

50th Reunion For South County Students

Saturday, October 16 • 11 a.m.–5 p.m. • Corralitos Padres Community Center. Organizers Jim Strickland of Aptos High and Steve Woolpert and Dan Young of Watsonville High are hoping for a big turnout from the class of 1971 reunion, or at least as many who came 10 years ago. Prior...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Chronicle-Telegram

Brookside High class reunion set for Oct. 1

The Brookside High School Class of 1971 is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a reunion. The evening before, the class will host a gathering of Brookside graduates from around its members' time at school. They invite all Brookside graduates of the '60s and '70s to join them at AMVETS Post 55 in Sheffield Lake from 6-10 p.m. Oct 1. The event is free. For details or questions, email brooksideclassof71@yahoo.com.
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy