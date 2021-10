The decision to sell your home is a major one. It’s not just one you’ve thought about overnight and then wing it the next day. While the real estate market is generally a lucrative and attractive one with a lot of potential homebuyers, this doesn’t mean that there isn’t any competition. There are a lot of homes up for sale, so you need to prepare your home well enough to rise above all the other homes for sale. The last thing you’ll want is for your property to go stale in the market.

