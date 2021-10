The Eagles’ new QB1 laid the foundation for his sports future playing high-school football in South Texas. Sign up to get the best of Philly, every day. There’s nothing quite like high-school football in Texas, and Jalen Hurts lived through those famed “Friday Night Lights” in Channelview, a suburb about 20 minutes outside of Houston. Since those days, the Eagles’ second-year quarterback has played in front of the most passionate fans on both the college and professional levels. Yet the biggest stages that football can provide have always seemed terribly ordinary for a player defined by the quiet, almost dignified calmness cultivated in the heat of South Texas.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO