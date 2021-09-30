This Is Everything That Should Be on Your Tulum Itinerary

Headed to Tulum? Read This First for Where to Stay, Eat and Play in This Beloved, Beachy Town. Lately, you cannot browse Instagram without feeling like everyone you know is in Tulum—either drinking rosé on the beach or trying out the dances they learned on TikTok at jungle discos under a full moon. Mexico is the most-traveled destination from the United States, and for many visitors, the sheltered experience of an all-inclusive resort in Cancun is their idea of Mexico. But there’s so much more to explore. Once a hidden gem, the accessibility of this destination and allure of a cross-pollination of Mexican and Venice Beach cultures is no longer just for the well-traveled. After personally visiting Tulum six times recently, these are the must-stay, play and slay places that should be on your highly organized friend’s list of what to do once you arrive in Tulum. Tulum Itinerary.