CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Better together – IGA and PAM

Computerworld
 7 days ago

Don’t wait to modernize your IGA and PAM Programs. Recently US businesses, including advanced and sophisticated security firms, as well as federal, state, and local government agencies succumbed to one cyber attack after another. As ransomware and destructive malware attacks have become more common, waiting on the sidelines is no longer an option. The good news is there has never been a better time to modernize your Identity Governance and Privileged Access Management programs.

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Computerworld

Five IT Security Risks In A Perimeterless World

Your organization’s sensitive information is everywhere. If you looked, you would find it on mobile devices, in the cloud and, of course, behind your firewall. So where is your secure perimeter?. Some applications are hosted on-premises, yet are accessible from outside the network using VPNs. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business apps are...
CELL PHONES
Computerworld

Enterprise security addresses the work-from-home crowd

With 23% of office employees expecting to work primarily from home for the foreseeable future and another 16% planning to telecommute at least half of the time, according to a recent Hewlett-Packard report, home-based workers will be under increasing pressure to take responsibility for their own data security. Technology vendors are stepping up to the challenge.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

New Normal of Digital Public Sector Services

Government agencies cannot afford to ignore digital transformation and e-Government initiatives anymore. Digital services like telehealth, distance learning, unemployment systems and transportation management require the highest levels of quality to ensure citizen well-being. Join us for an in-depth discussion with industry experts and public-sector leaders about digital service delivery, and...
NORMAL, IL
Computerworld

Ransomware Exposed: Analyzing the Path to Encryption and Mitigation Strategies

Ransomware is one of today’s most pervasive and dangerous cyberthreats. The latest ransomware attacks can quickly spread throughout a company, impairing user productivity and disrupting business for hours or even days. Because ransomware files slightly morph with each new version, and new versions are created by the minute, traditional anti-virus solutions have little realistic chance of preventing an infection.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iga#Pam Programs#Ebook#Pwc#Saas
Computerworld

Hybrid Workplace - Networking and Security Implications

The quarantines that occurred last year jump-started work from home – with a big impact on networking, and associated questions around security. Many experts view endpoint protection/detection and response strategy, a firewall, an identity and access management plan with passwords as table stakes in today’s work world. But many questions remain, such as, “What kind of fail/safe protection does a company have if its employees work outside of a VPN?”
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Enabling Zero Trust with Unified Identity Security

In this expert-panel discussion, executives from Microsoft, IDC, and One Identity will explore the critical importance of optimizing identity security to protect the people, applications, and data that are critical to business. These industry leaders will share lessons learned from recent cyberattacks, as well as highlight best practices to strengthen your overall cybersecurity posture. A core element of the discussion will focus on how a unified approach to identity security will help pave the way to a Zero Trust security framework.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

5 Ways to Make Hybrid Work More Secure

Phishing attacks during the pandemic increased by more than 600%. As we shift from remote work to hybrid workplaces, businesses need to keep workers secure as they collaborate and work from anywhere. Read this guide to learn how Computacenter can help you build a multilayered defense with HP Wolf Security that:
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

5 Workplace Technology Trends for the Post-Pandemic Era

How many employees will be in the office today? Do we have enough desks for everyone? Will our meeting rooms accommodate enough people while maintaining an appropriate spatial distance between them? In the post-pandemic era, these are the kinds of questions and challenges businesses face. While IT leaders are not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Computerworld

Future-Proof Your Data Protection for Cloud, Modern Apps, and Beyond

With changes in the past year, organizations have accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption to adhere to work-from-home mandates. As organizations become remote ready, adopt SaaS applications, and move toward a cloud first strategy, this leads to an increase in the number of endpoints and vulnerabilities. Cyberattacks have risen dramatically due to this shift, with data issues and remote workers reported as being the biggest drivers of IT complexity.
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Reimagine Your Customer Experience with an Intelligent Cloud Contact Center

The effects of the last year and a half on the healthcare industry have been tremendous and continue to take a toll even as we begin to reopen businesses and lift mask mandates. With the future of on-premise work still uncertain, organizations who haven’t moved from their on-premises contact center solution to the cloud risk higher costs, more manual development efforts and poor customer experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

How IT Leaders Can Support a Safe Return to Work

When employees return to the office, they expect their employers to have new technology and protocols that keep them healthy and safe. And they're leaning on IT leaders to implement these measures. For instance, while unassigned desks minimize personal clutter and help you more efficiently make use of your space,...
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Best password managers: Secure your accounts and never forget your login details again

The most common password in the world is “123456”.Chances are – if you’re not already using a good password manager – your own password isn’t much stronger than that. People tend to use familiar words and dates to make their passwords easier to remember: things like their pet’s name followed by the year they were born, or their favourite football team followed by a rude word, or their favourite food with a couple of the letters swapped out for digits.These types of password are relatively straightforward for a hacker to guess, whether by snooping around your social media pages or...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

How collaboration platforms are shaping the way we work

Our old tools don’t support remote work. It requires technology that enables fast, seamless collaboration. As hybrid, flexible work models seem to be the future beyond the pandemic, it’s time for companies to adopt these collaboration platforms. A recent survey by Wakefield Research confirms this idea. The company surveyed thousands...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

The New Era of Workplace Data & Insights

As businesses revise their working models, the ability to capture, analyze and act on the right data will be crucial. How to digitally transform your workplace with data and technology. How data can help right-size your real estate portfolios. Ways to reduce operational risk and maximize savings. Comfy, a Siemens...
ECONOMY
Computerworld

Best Practices for Ransomware Protection : What To Know And Do About Your Business’s Biggest Existential Threat

Ransomware has never been more prevalent — or profitable — than it is right now. What started as the exclusive domain of highly skilled and opportunistic cybercriminals has evolved into an underground industry in which virtually anyone can get their hands on pre-built tool kits and plans to launch ransomware attacks at a frightening pace.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

How to Get Employees Warmed Up to Hot Desking

Hot desking seems like a good strategy for your new, agile work environment. Yet in a recent return-to-work survey, nearly 1 in 5 employees said they want their workplace to eliminate it entirely. Without the right technology and protocols, hot desking is the equivalent of musical chairs for your workplace....
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy