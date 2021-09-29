CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

A 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for Network Firewalls

Computerworld
 7 days ago

Palo Alto Networks believes network security should be intelligent and proactive today to ensure a secure tomorrow. With the world’s first ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewall, the security approach of Palo Alto Networks enables organizations to stay two steps ahead of new emerging threats, see and secure their entire enterprise – including IoT – and help security teams move faster with fewer manual errors. Palo Alto Networks feels the commitment to innovation, and customer success has once again helped the company to earn the highest position in the Magic Quadrant® for Network Firewalls. Gartner recognizes Palo Alto Networks as a Leader in network firewalls, positioned highest in execution and furthest in vision, in their 2020 report.

www.computerworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Redpoint Global Recognized in 2021 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Data Quality Solutions

Evaluation Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Redpoint Global, a leading software provider that helps brands deliver revenue-generating and personalized customer experiences, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Challengers quadrant of the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions1. Redpoint was also positioned as a Challenger in the May 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hub2.
TECHNOLOGY
itprotoday.com

Securing Multi-Cloud Environments with VM-Series Virtual Firewalls

Protect Your Organization in Public and Private Clouds. Organizations are facing a host of complex challenges as they navigate their cloud journeys. From lack of visibility to an increased attack surface, successfully overcoming these obstacles can seem like an uphill battle. Read this in-depth white paper to see why VM-Series...
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Reimagining the Customer Experience with an Intelligent Cloud Contact Center

With so many new things happening, it’s critical to partner with companies that are on the cutting edge and understand where the trends are headed. By partnering with Salesforce, Slalom and Five9, Castlight was able to create an iterative roadmap for their ACD solution, bringing best-in-class capabilities to its customers and their members.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Security#Network Firewalls#Magic Quadrant#Gartner
Computerworld

IT Leaders with Financial Institutions Look to Next Challenges

After the monumental shift to working from home in March 2020, corporate networks were immediately inundated with unprecedented traffic. However, according to financial IT leaders, those networks held up well, with relatively few hiccups. Now IT organizations are working to enhance experiences for both customers and employees, who are coming back with expectations shaped by the pandemic disruptions. In this web panel discussion summary, Comcast Business explores the observations of several IT leaders from various financial institutions.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Computerworld

Data Analytics and AI in Life Sciences: Key Insights

While life sciences organizations are investing heavily in data analytics and AI, they face many challenges in making it truly meaningful. The future is bright, with lots of opportunity to strengthen collaboration and move faster to achieve meaningful results, but success requires planning and expert support. Download this white paper...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Building the GPU-Accelerated Data Center

The data center is the new unit of Exascale AI, graphics, HPC, and virtualized computing. Now, with the unprecedented growth of AI, along with improved storage, and the advent of 5G connectivity, the data center is undergoing a fundamental transformation. But organizations seeking competitive advantage through technology will need to...
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Hybrid Workplace - Networking and Security Implications

The quarantines that occurred last year jump-started work from home – with a big impact on networking, and associated questions around security. Many experts view endpoint protection/detection and response strategy, a firewall, an identity and access management plan with passwords as table stakes in today’s work world. But many questions remain, such as, “What kind of fail/safe protection does a company have if its employees work outside of a VPN?”
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

How collaboration platforms are shaping the way we work

Our old tools don’t support remote work. It requires technology that enables fast, seamless collaboration. As hybrid, flexible work models seem to be the future beyond the pandemic, it’s time for companies to adopt these collaboration platforms. A recent survey by Wakefield Research confirms this idea. The company surveyed thousands...
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

How to Stay Ahead of Ransomware – A Review of Combining EDR and EPM

Endpoints connected to the Internet, overwhelmingly, are the main point of entry for ransomware. The attack surface has expanded dramatically alongside a proliferation of connected device types, a growing remote workforce, and expanding third-party ecosystems. Cyber-criminals have opportunistically ramped up the frequency and sophistication of ransomware. Organizations are challenged to...
COMPUTERS
Computerworld

Adopting a Defense-in-Depth Approach to IT Security

Dynamic, increasingly complex environments are rich hunting grounds for bad actors and cyber criminals. Attackers look for any opportunity to steal data, plant ransomware, or install evasive malware for longer-term campaigns to achieve their end-goals. Forty percent of security breaches are now indirect, as threat actors target the weak links within (software) supply chains or wider business ecosystem. ²
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Accelerating Business Results From Machine Learning

There is plenty of money and brainpower pursuing commercial application of machine learning (ML), but the promise of that technology is not likely to be realized until the efforts of data scientists and data engineers are operationalized through standardized methodologies and tools, and can be supported by IT. It’s time for organizations to follow the example of DevOps and implement machine learning operations (MLOps) practices that take ideas and initiatives and smooth the path through to products that provide business value.
SOFTWARE
Computerworld

Unified Collaborations: The Foundation of Hybrid Work

The future of work is upon us, and the future is “hybrid work” – a blend of remote and on-site workers who spend some time working from home and some time in the office. And hand in hand with this shift in work style comes change to both business and IT provisions and operating models, especially around collaboration. Join us for Cisco’s executive perspective, in partnership with Lumen, on the reality of hybrid work. You’ll hear insights and key perspective on what changes have happened so far in 2021, the challenges around security, what changes are coming in 2022, and how Cisco and Lumen are supporting today’s IT teams for hybrid work today – and tomorrow.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

Enterprise security addresses the work-from-home crowd

With 23% of office employees expecting to work primarily from home for the foreseeable future and another 16% planning to telecommute at least half of the time, according to a recent Hewlett-Packard report, home-based workers will be under increasing pressure to take responsibility for their own data security. Technology vendors are stepping up to the challenge.
TECHNOLOGY
Computerworld

9 Emerging Trends for the Futurist CFO

Today’s CFO has to be more strategic than ever before. Finance leadership roles require a more proactive, holistic, and collaborative approach to find business solutions and keep pace with the competition. In 9 Emerging Trends for the Futurist CFO, finance leaders provide critical insight into key mandates affecting their roles....
ECONOMY
Computerworld

A Strategic Guide for Transitioning To Adaptive Access Management

Regardless of an organization’s current level of IAM maturity, advancement to the next phase can only be accomplished with the strategic introduction of management technologies. Optimal management platforms to adopt should be modular to allow organizations to implement new capabilities without having to invest in features they do not currently require. Additionally, adopted solutions should be fully integrated to ensure management processes are consistent and extensible. This will allow organizations to build on a foundational platform of optimal IAM capabilities so they can advance functionally at a rate that matches budget availability and organizational requirements. By contrast, adoption of a collection of unintegrated point products will require time-consuming “swivel-chair management” and will prohibit organizations from advancing further than the Enhanced Access Management phase.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy