CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Better together – IGA and PAM

CIO
 7 days ago

Don’t wait to modernize your IGA and PAM Programs. Recently US businesses, including advanced and sophisticated security firms, as well as federal, state, and local government agencies succumbed to one cyber attack after another. As ransomware and destructive malware attacks have become more common, waiting on the sidelines is no longer an option. The good news is there has never been a better time to modernize your Identity Governance and Privileged Access Management programs.

www.cio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CIO

The Foundation for True Zero Trust

Digital transformation has fundamentally changed the way we communicate and how modern businesses operate. Employees went mobile-first and began using their own devices for both personal communication and work purposes, which meant accessing critical business applications and data over the public internet. Simultaneously, sensitive business data has become more distributed, residing outside the corporate perimeter in SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365 and private applications in AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Five IT Security Risks In A Perimeterless World

Your organization’s sensitive information is everywhere. If you looked, you would find it on mobile devices, in the cloud and, of course, behind your firewall. So where is your secure perimeter?. Some applications are hosted on-premises, yet are accessible from outside the network using VPNs. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business apps are...
CELL PHONES
CIO

New Normal of Digital Public Sector Services

Government agencies cannot afford to ignore digital transformation and e-Government initiatives anymore. Digital services like telehealth, distance learning, unemployment systems and transportation management require the highest levels of quality to ensure citizen well-being. Join us for an in-depth discussion with industry experts and public-sector leaders about digital service delivery, and...
UNEMPLOYMENT
CIO

Adopting a Defense-in-Depth Approach to IT Security

Dynamic, increasingly complex environments are rich hunting grounds for bad actors and cyber criminals. Attackers look for any opportunity to steal data, plant ransomware, or install evasive malware for longer-term campaigns to achieve their end-goals. Forty percent of security breaches are now indirect, as threat actors target the weak links within (software) supply chains or wider business ecosystem. ²
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iga#Pam Programs#Ebook#Pwc#Saas
CIO

Ransomware Exposed: Analyzing the Path to Encryption and Mitigation Strategies

Ransomware is one of today’s most pervasive and dangerous cyberthreats. The latest ransomware attacks can quickly spread throughout a company, impairing user productivity and disrupting business for hours or even days. Because ransomware files slightly morph with each new version, and new versions are created by the minute, traditional anti-virus solutions have little realistic chance of preventing an infection.
COMPUTERS
CIO

Hybrid Workplace - Networking and Security Implications

The quarantines that occurred last year jump-started work from home – with a big impact on networking, and associated questions around security. Many experts view endpoint protection/detection and response strategy, a firewall, an identity and access management plan with passwords as table stakes in today’s work world. But many questions remain, such as, “What kind of fail/safe protection does a company have if its employees work outside of a VPN?”
COMPUTERS
CIO

Exclusive survey: CIOs outline tech priorities for 2021-22

It’s a challenging time for IT leaders helping build businesses back better, with some of their biggest challenges being finding the workers, skills, and budget to deal with the workload. That, at least, is what IDG Research found in its just-published study of CIO Technology Priorities. The study, conducted in...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

5 Workplace Technology Trends for the Post-Pandemic Era

How many employees will be in the office today? Do we have enough desks for everyone? Will our meeting rooms accommodate enough people while maintaining an appropriate spatial distance between them? In the post-pandemic era, these are the kinds of questions and challenges businesses face. While IT leaders are not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
CIO

Reimagine Your Customer Experience with an Intelligent Cloud Contact Center

The effects of the last year and a half on the healthcare industry have been tremendous and continue to take a toll even as we begin to reopen businesses and lift mask mandates. With the future of on-premise work still uncertain, organizations who haven’t moved from their on-premises contact center solution to the cloud risk higher costs, more manual development efforts and poor customer experiences.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

What's the Kill Switch to Malicious Bot Attacks?

With the rise of new automation frameworks and recent trends towards a more private web, it’s not only become more difficult to detect bots, but it’s also harder to identify humans than ever before. Traditional anti-bot solutions are not adequately addressing the root cause and return too many false positives in order to be effective. It’s clear that tomorrow’s bot threats cannot rely on yesterday’s architecture.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Future-Proof Your Data Protection for Cloud, Modern Apps, and Beyond

With changes in the past year, organizations have accelerated digital transformation and cloud adoption to adhere to work-from-home mandates. As organizations become remote ready, adopt SaaS applications, and move toward a cloud first strategy, this leads to an increase in the number of endpoints and vulnerabilities. Cyberattacks have risen dramatically due to this shift, with data issues and remote workers reported as being the biggest drivers of IT complexity.
COMPUTERS
CIO

Modern incident response

The digital world is open 24/7. So it follows that digital consumers expect IT and customer service to keep the same hours. These exceedingly high expectations mean that no issue is too small or common to frustrate customers, from broken code to site-wide outages. The data analytics company Splunk reports that many companies experience incidents like these about five times a month, with each offense costing more than $100,000—and annual IT downtime costing enterprises $700 billion in lost productivity.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
CIO

Is Your Data Infrastructure Stifling Innovation?

There are myriad reasons why an estimated 90% of startups fail. You need a great idea (and not just one great idea), you need inspiration, funding, smart people—and a fair amount of luck. Miss any one of these factors, and failure might be a foregone conclusion. For young companies or...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

IT At Scale – The Journey to 4.0

Consumer demand for seamless digital interactions, speed delivery, personalisation and sustainability have prompted every organisation to reimagine the way they create and deliver products and services. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the manufacturing sector, where mass manufacturing is giving way to mass customisation as companies embrace Industry 4.0 principles and practices. This on-demand webcast discusses how businesses can achieve IT at scale and effectively prepare for Industry 4.0.
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

Supercharge your Security with Automation

Drowning in repetitive security tasks? Too many security alerts to triage each day? Can't respond to security incidents fast enough?. Join this session to learn how automation can help your organization eliminate grunt work and respond to security incidents faster. We'll show you how SOAR (security orchestration, automation and response) from Splunk can automate repetitive tasks and enable incident response actions in seconds (versus hours or more if done manually).
SOFTWARE
The Independent

Best password managers: Secure your accounts and never forget your login details again

The most common password in the world is “123456”.Chances are – if you’re not already using a good password manager – your own password isn’t much stronger than that. People tend to use familiar words and dates to make their passwords easier to remember: things like their pet’s name followed by the year they were born, or their favourite football team followed by a rude word, or their favourite food with a couple of the letters swapped out for digits.These types of password are relatively straightforward for a hacker to guess, whether by snooping around your social media pages or...
TECHNOLOGY
CIO

How collaboration platforms are shaping the way we work

Our old tools don’t support remote work. It requires technology that enables fast, seamless collaboration. As hybrid, flexible work models seem to be the future beyond the pandemic, it’s time for companies to adopt these collaboration platforms. A recent survey by Wakefield Research confirms this idea. The company surveyed thousands...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy