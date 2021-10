AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas for the 2021 Global Gaming Expo (G2E). In this video, watch for the announcement of the 2021 Global Gaming Awards. Some of this year’s big winners include Circa Resort & Casino for Property-North America of the Year; Wynn Resorts for Land-Based Operator of the Year; BetMGM for Digital Operator of the Year; IDComply for Digital Product of the Year; Aristocrat for Land-Based Industry Supplier of the Year and Buffalo Link for Slot of the Year. The final award, American Executive of the Year, was presented to Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally’s Corporation.

