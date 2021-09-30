CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soap Vet Michael Tylo Dead at 73

By Mike Jubinville
daytimeconfidential.com
 6 days ago

Well known soap actor Michael Tylo has died at the age of 73, according to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas College of Fine Arts website. He appeared on General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, All My Children, and Another World. His most popular role was on Guiding Light as the mysterious Quint McCord Chamberlain. Quint was paired up with daydreaming schemer Nola Reardon (Lisa Brown), launching one of GL's most dynamic couples.

