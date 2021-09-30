Soap Vet Michael Tylo Dead at 73

Michael Tylo, an actor who appeared on appeared on the soap operas All My Children, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful and, in his signature role of the wealthy, brooding archaeologist Quinton Chamberlainn on CBS’s Guiding Light, died Tuesday at Henderson Hospital in Henderson, NV, following an illness. He was 73. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery His death was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where Tylo was a film professor. A cause of death was not disclosed. “Michael Tylo was a beautiful and caring human being — he...

