Public Safety

Police News Releases

cityofmoorhead.com
 8 days ago

The next Crime Free Multi-Housing training class will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. Resident managers and landlords who attend this training will learn about spotting drug activity, crime prevention through environmental design, fair housing, applicant screening methods, evictions and legal issues facing landlords. Interested participants must register on-line or contact Leann Wallin at 218.299.5143. Registrants must attend the full day to receive a certificate of completion. There are a limited amount of spots, so don't delay in getting registered, especially if you are a new landlord who must take the class to be in compliance with your rental registration (see notation below).

