Dungeons & Dragons is about to hit its 50th anniversary. Earlier than the email, MRI machine or even post-it notes Dungeons and Dragons and Table Top Role Playing Games have been available to play. Since then countless varieties of TTRPG have cropped up. Do you want to be undead in Vampire: The Masquerade, have all kinds of gadgets at your disposal in Cyberpunk, what about exploring the world of Avatar the Last Airbender, or even Amber Diceless set in the universe of the Chronicles of Amber. It seems like there's a bit of discourse about just what "counts" as playing a TTRPG like Dungeons & Dragons.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO