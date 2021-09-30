CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazing Allegations: Colorado High School Football Team Suspended Two Games

By Zane Mathews
A Colorado High School Football team has been suspended for two games following an investigation into alleged hazing activities. The Canon City Tigers football team will miss the next two games of the high school season after an investigation by the Canon City Police Department determined a majority of players on the varsity football team attended hazing activities. Though the exact nature of those activities was not divulged, the hazing allegedly involved students being pinned down against their will and involved "emotional stress and fear."

mix1043fm.com

