There are a few phases to this battle with Vholran. First, you will fight Lord Vholran Igniseri. Second, you will fight Sovereign Vholran Igniseri. He likes to follow and attack whoever your main battle character is, so at first you should just zoom around and dodge attacks while using battle actions to attempt to stagger him. Due to the combination of Vholran's fast mobility and attacks, as well as his tendency of attacking whichever character you're directly controlling, you can keep running around the map to have Vholran follow you. He will eventually give up the chase and perform an attack that will miss, allowing you time to charge your or hit him with regular attacks once he stops moving.

