Do we all agree that the three big things you need for Halloween are pumpkins, candy, and costumes? My wife would make the argument that decorations would be mandatory as well. She was heading to the store for "a few items" yesterday and somehow that ended up including a 5-foot inflatable for the front yard! And with kids at home, there's no peace to be found from the "when can we get costumes?" questions. So it goes without saying that we're all good there with costumes ready to roll. Next on our list is to stab some gourds and put them on display for the neighborhood to see.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 10 HOURS AGO