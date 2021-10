Trooper Stacia Geno reported that a tractor trailer rolled over, trapping the driver in the cab, near Exit 4 on I-89 in Randolph, on September 21 at 10:45 p.m. Several safety agencies responded; Sabil and Son’s lifted the tractor to free the driver. DHART took the driver to DHMC. Geno’s early investigation indicates the truck went off the road and […]