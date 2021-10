Bill Nelson and the Jamestown High School football team got a taste of what being on the wrong side of the scoreboard feels like Friday night. Nelson and the Jays fell 33-13 to Fargo Shanley to drop to 4-1 overall. The Deacons were the first /Class AA team the Jays faced this season. Shanley rose to 3-2 overall and will travel west to play Class AA's No. 1, Bismarck Century, on Oct. 1.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 9 DAYS AGO