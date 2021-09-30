CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Web of Problems

Cover picture for the articleAlejandro Ruiz lives in an old farmhouse in Randolph Center. He spends a lot of time fixing up the house and barn and he has strong opinions about technology, especially when it comes to privacy and security. Last month, Ruiz disclosed a vulnerability he found on the website that Walgreens uses to schedule appointments for COVID-19 testing, but that particular […]

www.ourherald.com

