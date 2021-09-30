CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court: State Constitution Protects From Warrantless Federal Searches at Border

 4 days ago

In a significant decision, the Vermont Supreme Court has ruled that the Vermont Constitution protects Vermonters accused of a crime in state court, even when the evidence leading to the criminal charge was first obtained by a federal border patrol agent on “roving patrol” near the Canadian border. “I applaud the Court’s decision,” said Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan. “The […]

The Independent

Court rejects DC residents' bid for voting representation

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed a lower court ruling that said District of Columbia residents are not entitled to voting representation in the House of Representatives Residents had asked the high court to hear the issue. The court's four-sentence order cited a case from 2000 in which the justices said the same thing.Eleanor Holmes Norton is the District of Columbia’s nonvoting member of Congress
WMTW

A Legal Expert on the Supreme Court’s Upcoming Abortion Case

The Supreme Court has upheld Roe v. Wade and a women’s right to an abortion for decades. However, the conservative majority court appears to now be reexamining that right. Amy Howe is a legal expert who covers the Supreme Court and is the co-founder of SCOTUSblog. She walks us through what justices will need to consider.
wvlt.tv

Tennessee felon challenges federal conviction in Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - From his prison typewriter, William Wooden filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to hear his case. On Monday, it will. Wooden is a convicted felon but he argues he’s facing extra jail time because of an unjust sentence enhancement. One night in 1997, Wooden broke...
ourherald.com

State Officials Quick To Hide EB-5 Fraud

Many throughout the state have watched closely as charges of fraud against Ariel Quiros, Bill Stenger, and their associates have played out in court over the past few years. According to reporting from VTDigger, the news organization that first broke the news of Vermonters defrauding foreign investors through the federal EB-5 program, the story may just be beginning. In August, […]
Boonville Daily News

Missouri Supreme Court to decide if process for voter referendums is constitutional

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's high court will soon rule on whether there are constitutional problems with the way the state lets voters overturn laws. The state Supreme Court's seven-judge bench heard arguments Wednesday in a case that could alter how much time citizens have to gather signatures and force public votes on laws passed by the legislature and governor.
hannapub.com

Palowsky asks Supreme Court to ditch protective order

No plaintiff should be forced to alert a defendant about what they may be asked in a deposition or trial ahead of time just because the defendant is a judge. Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III made that argument in a writ filed with the state Supreme Court on Sept. 24 as part of his ongoing lawsuit against Monroe law clerk Allyson Campbell and five judges at the district court.
Caledonian Record-News

No More ‘Silver Platter’ Evidence From Feds Allowed In State Courts After Supreme Court Rules Vermont Pair Stopped Near Border Can’t Be Prosecuted

Friday’s decision by the Vermont Supreme Court prohibiting the use of evidence seized by federal agents in state court is being welcomed by some in the Northeast Kingdom. “It’s a big deal,” said St. Johnsbury Defense Attorney David Sleigh. “I completely welcome this ruling.”. But others are not so sure.
sevendaysvt

Vermont Supreme Court Deals Blow to Border Agents' Roving Patrols

Border patrol officers can search Vermonters' cars without a warrant under their special federal authority to conduct "roving" patrols within 100 miles of the U.S. border. But, as of Friday, evidence they collect during the controversial searches can no longer be used to prosecute crimes in state courts, a narrow majority of the Vermont Supreme Court ruled.
nny360.com

Oswego takes on Port in state Supreme Court

OSWEGO – Watching the points and counterpoints of a Supreme Court hearing or the uppercuts and body blows of a pay-per-view prizefight, one sees the similarities, and on Friday, Sept. 17, the heavyweights representing the city and the Port of Oswego Authority went toe-to-toe for 10 tough rounds in the county courthouse on East Second Street.
987thebull.com

Washington State Supreme Court Overturns 46-Year Prison Sentence

SEATTLE (AP) – The Washington state Supreme Court has overturned a 46-year sentence for a man who killed his friend’s little sister when he was 17. Timothy Haag of Longview was initially sentenced to life without parole for choking and drowning 7-year-old Rachel Dillard in a bathtub in 1994. But...
counton2.com

SC Supreme Court says state law that protects monuments can stand without supermajority vote requirement

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — The Supreme Court of South Carolina has issued a ruling in a case surrounding the Heritage Act. The state law was passed in 2000. Officials said the General Assembly originally passed the law to remove the Confederate flag from the top of the dome at the State House. They also wanted to address other issues surrounding monuments and memorials.
reviewjournal.com

Whipple sanctioned by state supreme court, failed to protect client funds

The Nevada Supreme Court placed high-profile Las Vegas attorney Bret Whipple on 18 months of probation and directed him to repay any clients that lost money within 30 days, according to an opinion filed Friday. Whipple’s troubles, first reported by the Review-Journal in December 2020, showed he was accused of...
