SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The Giants recorded their biggest win on Sunday and clinched the NL West division title. After the last out of the game, friends hugged and strangers high-fived each other at Oracle Park to celebrate 107 wins — the best in the league and a Giants franchise record. “It’s outstanding. The Giants have fought all year. L.A. has been right on our tail the entire time. This is what you want in baseball. The Giants wouldn’t have it any other way — last game of the season to clinch,” said fan Dan Shydler. “I can’t believe it,” screamed Ingrid...

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO