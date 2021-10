The Wilton Select Board voted Monday to reserve a portion of federal COVID-19 relief funds for water and sewer projects in town. Wilton has already accepted the first half of this year’s anticipated American Rescue Plan Act relief funding, which is about $198,000, to be used for COVID-19 relief or certain infrastructure projects. During its Monday meeting, the board officially approved two projects for the funding, and identified a potential third.

WILTON, NH ・ 12 DAYS AGO