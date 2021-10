Police learned that Vincent Gibbs, 51, of Granville threatened suicide and said his house was burning down, on September 26 at 6:54 p.m. Trooper Stacia Geno said firefighters went to Gibbs’ home and found gasoline on the floor throughout the house. Gibbs arrived but left quickly; firefighters stated he was acting strangely, according to Geno. Another firefighter reported seeing Gibbs […]