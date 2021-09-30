Students tell story of Liberty County
The Jack Hartel Building was the location for the first-ever Liberty County Historical Commission Art and Essay Contest Saturday morning, and a friendly gathering of local students and their families was on hand for the presentation of this year's winners. Students from several area school districts participated in the event that was focused on local Liberty County History, with projects highlighting a person, place, or event that affected our area.
